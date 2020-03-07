|
South Bar, NS The family of Merlyn Thomas Sauntry sadly announces his passing on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Sydney, NS. Born October 22, 1931, in Ellenstown, NB, later Williamstown, NB, he was the son of the late Eugene and Victoria (Donahue) Sauntry. Merlyn started with the Canadian Pacific Railway at the age of 16, transferring to Via Rail at its inception, and retired with over 40 years of service on and off the trains. In 1984, he was selected as part of the on-board customer services team for the first ever papal visit to Canada. Having met his wife, Jeannette, in Saint John, NB, they married in 1954 and moved to Montreal, QC where they raised their family and lived for over 35 years until his retirement. They then moved to St. Catharines, ON, where they lived for another 25 years. In August 2019, Merlyn and Jeannette moved to South Bar, NS, and were delighted to be close to their extended family in the area. Merlyn was a man of faith and active in the church throughout his time in Montreal. In Ontario, he volunteered with annual tax clinics and later with Meals on Wheels. Merlyn had a great sense of humour and always had a joke or story at the ready. Very much a people person, his genuine concern for others was obvious to everyone he met. He spoke fondly of the fellowship he had enjoyed as a member of the Sunday Morning Sunshine Group in St. Catharines. At 88, he had taken up chair yoga, where his good nature and humour were a welcome addition, and he and Jeannette looked forward to weekly card and dart games at the Whitney Pier Seniors Club. Merlyn is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeannette (Lavoie); daughter, Karen (Fred) Richardson, South Bar; sons, Wayne, Welland, ON, Paul (Marrietta), St. Catharines, ON, Glenn (Donna), Toronto, ON, and David (Patricia) Redmond, WA; grandchildren, Joana, Jason, Kaitlyn, and Sean; great-grandson, Jakob; sisters, Olive Sauntry, Welland, ON, Cecilia Assaff, Bathurst, NB, Patricia MacDonald, Sussex, NB, Rose Woodburn, Ottawa, ON, Deborah (Rick) Whittenberg, Gibson, GA, Donna (Kelvin) Gallant, Hardwood Lands, NS and Peggy Weale, Fredericton, NB; brothers, Raymond, St. Catharines, ON, Benedict (Betty), Truro, NS, Frank (Jeannette) and Ron (Sonya), Fredericton, NB, Michael (Margaret), Williamstown, NB, James, Edmonton, AB, and Robert (Kyla), Miramichi, NB. He was predeceased by sisters, Mary, Gladys, Jean and Pauline, and brothers, Eugene, Vince, Joseph, and John. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service and interment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to be made to the . Words of comfort can be sent to the family at www.sydneymemorialchapel.ca or e-mail [email protected]
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020