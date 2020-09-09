1/
Merrick DOUGLAS
It is with great sadness to announce the death of Douglas. Doug was 55 years of age and survived by his brother Brian (Jan) Merrick and sister Diane Lavoie. A proud uncle of Andrea, Harley, Lauren and 3 great nieces and a great nephew. He was the son of the late Gordon and Kathleen Merrick. Doug was a longtime resident in St. Catharines where he worked at Flagro for 34 years. He also enjoyed side jobs just for the fun of it such as Ricci's Tavern, Frado's and coffee truck, just to name a few before moving to Welland. There he resided for the last 17 years. Doug was a huge sports fan. Dedicated to the Steelers and Maple Leafs. Doug will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 9, 2020.
