Mewhinney Doris "Marie" McAULEY
Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Dear wife and best friend of Mike for 40 years. Loving mother of Jessica (Jordan) Huck, and Dave. Devoted grandmother of Naomi. Cherished sister of late Ken Mewhinney, Doug (Cathy) Mewhinney, Cathy (Ray) Nicholson, Dave (Ellen) Mewhinney, Linda (Bev) Hunter and Murray (Linda) Mewhinney. Fondly remembered by brothers-in-law Joe (Mary-Ellen) McAuley and John (late Barb) McAuley. Also remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Marie loved and doted on her family. She was an excellent cook and love to entertain, especially around the holidays. She was very fond of her granddaughter Naomi - with whom she made many special memories. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions a private memorial service will take place at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be sincerely appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
