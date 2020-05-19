Michael BERNHARDT
Passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beloved son of Joann Jacklin, David Bernhardt and stepson of Joe Carreiro. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his sister Ashley Doan, nephew Troy Doan and grandmother Joan Wise. Dear nephew of Shirley Jacklin, Mike Jacklin, Debbie Jacklin, Rick Jacklin, Wayne Bernhardt and Tanya Bernhardt. He will be missed by everyone in the Billyard, Bernhardt and Jacklin families. Predeceased by his grandparents Teressa and Robert Bernhardt and Wayne Jacklin. Arrangements in care of the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.
