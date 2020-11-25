The family of Michael Bruce Kelly is deeply saddened to announce his passing, surrounded by his immediate family, at the St. Catharines Hospital on Monday, November 16, 2020. Bruce was 83 years old. Bruce spent his final years in St. Catharines, Ontario, but his journey, accompanied by the love of his life, Judith Lenora (Mouser) Kelly, took him to multiple homes in the United States and Canada. Guided by his ministry, his passion for education, and his steadfast commitment to strengthening communities, Bruce served his Lord and his church in Kansas, Maryland, California, Washington, Oregon, and Alberta. With heavy hearts, we take comfort in celebrating this kind and giving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. We persevere with the memory of his unwavering devotion to his family, including two sons and six grandchildren. We carry on with the challenge of sharing and growing his passion for a global community of inclusivity, integrity, and compassion. Bruce was born and raised in Southern California. He attended Pacific Bible College (now Warner Pacific University) in Portland, Oregon. He served as pastor of four churches affiliated with the Church of God (Anderson, Indiana), was director of alumni and church relations for Warner Pacific, and was president of Gardner Bible College in Camrose, Alberta. Bruce will be greatly missed by his wife, Judy; his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Joan Kelly, and Scott and Charlotte Kelly; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Katelynn, Ryan, Lauren, Harper, and Paige; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas and Sandra (Ihle) Kelly, and Arthur and Judy Kelly; sisters-in-law Kathy Willis and Jackie Scott, and brother-in-law John Willis; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of a physical gathering, we invite Bruce's family and friends and former colleagues to reflect on a life well-lived in a way that is meaningful to you and your memories of Bruce. For those wishing to honour his journey and ministry through a gift, the family requests that gifts in memory of Michael Bruce Kelly may be directed to the Cochran Memorial Fund at Warner Pacific University in Portland, Oregon (https://warnerpacific.givingfuel.com/wp-giving
