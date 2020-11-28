1/1
Michael CASAGRANDE
Peacefully, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the NHS - General Site at the age of 51. Beloved son of Luigi and Lina (Romeo). Michael will be sadly missed Joe Romeo, Mary Kozak, Franca Romeo, and all of his Aunts, Uncles and Cousins in Italy. Michael was predeceased by his grandparents Frank and Maria Romeos, and Bruno and Natalia Casagrande, Uncle Robert Romeo and Uncle Livio Casagrande. Due to the COVID - 19 restrictions, Visitation and Funeral will be by invitation only. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held via live stream on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. Please go to Michael's obituary page at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca and click on the link for the live stream. In memory of Michael, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
