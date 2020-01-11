|
|
Forever In Our Hearts Michael passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Welland Hospital at the age of 75. Beloved husband and best friend of Antonietta (Silvestri) for 40 years. Proud and loving father of Michael. Dear brother of Margaret Connelly, brother-in-law of Sam DiMattia and uncle to Rob and Jodi DiMattia. Michael was an Operations Manager and a Real Estate Agent before retiring. He was an avid sports fan, but his true passion was the Buffalo Bills. In his younger years, true friendships were forged while playing softball for the "Blues". He also coached Welland Minor League baseball teams. Family and friends will be received at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Thorold on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel following the visitation. Cremation to follow. Memorial Donations can be made to a . Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020