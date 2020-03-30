|
On Friday, March 27th, after a brief illness, Michael Joseph D'Amelio of St. Catharines, 88, passed away peacefully in Toronto, surrounded by his daughters. He was predeceased by his wife, Vera and son, Darryl. Dear father of Lori Callahan (Richard), Diana D'Amelio, Tina D'Amelio (Scott Hinde), and proud grandfather of Brendan Callahan (Sarah) and Morgan (Mark Margolis), Nicholas Proudfoot, Madison and Ysabel Hinde. Great grandfather of Jake, Henry, Matthew and Ian. Caring brother of Mary Freeman and the late Frank, John and Philomena. Mike will be remembered by his many cousins, neighbours and friends. Mike was past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus St. Catharines Council 1394 and past President of the Holy Name Society. A special thank you to Dr. Winnie Lee, nurses Rhoda, Popee, Reden and the entire staff of Wellesley Central Place. An extra special thank you to Papsy's angels, Angelina, Dede and Ramona. Due to the health crisis, a private burial will take place at Victoria Lawn cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The family would appreciate memorial donations to the Kristen French Child Advocacy Centre, 905-937-5435 ext. 7000 (www.kristenfrenchcacn.org). Arrangements entrusted to Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 30, 2020