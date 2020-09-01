After a lengthy and courageous battle with illness, Michael Ernest Chevers of Tillsonburg passed away at Victoria Hospital, London, on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Very loving, and caring husband, and best friend for over 52 years to his wife Ann (nee Wade). Proud father, teacher, coach, and role model to his children Michael Wade (Lisa), Jeffrey John (Lisa), and Jacqueline Marie (Gerry). Doting grandfather to Michael Clare, Sara Nicole, Kristen Marie, Emma Marie, Jaslyn Elizabeth, and Harley Jean Marie. Loving brother to James (Judy) Chevers. Brother-in-law to Gord (Judy) Wade, and Jack (Debbie) Wade. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Lois Chevers, brother Rick Chevers, mother-in-law Jean Wade, and father-in-law Walter Wade. Michael was a very highly respected Police Officer in Ontario, both in the streets, but also in the classrooms where he taught. Michael also loved playing golf as often as he could. Friends and relatives will be received at Ostrander's Funeral Home Limited, 43 Bidwell Street Tillsonburg (519-842-5221) on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, public visitation will be LIMITED to ONLY guests that sign up for a specific time to attend. Time slots will be made available on our website or by calling 519-842-5221. Guests are asked to not attend if they are ill, have been around anyone that is ill or have travelled. Guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing rules. Guests are encouraged to only attend when their time slot begins. A Private Memorial Service will be held for immediate family only. Memorial donations to the TDMH-Dialysis Unit, St. Michael's Cardiac Foundation, Toronto, ot the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated and may be made by contacting Ostrander's Funeral Home, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-5221) who have been entrusted by the Chevers family. Friends and relatives are invited to show their support by sending special heartfelt tributes, and hugs from home in memory of Michael to www.ostrandersfuneralhome.com