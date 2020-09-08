1/1
Michael (Mike) HENGSTMENGEL
1970-10-31 - 2020-09-01
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael was born in Niagara Falls on Halloween and often lived in the area. He passed away suddenly while on the job as a long-haul truck driver at the age of 49. Beloved son of Elisabeth Teunis and Hans Henstmengel, stepson of Doug Jones. He leaves behind his partner Melissa Smith and her children Chase and Quentin. As well Michael's beloved children Rebecca and Adam Askew and their mother Susan. He will be missed by extended family and friends including Joan Woodruff, Brian Woodruff, Beverly and Mauro Micheli are also mourning. Mike has been cremated and a private memorial service will be held at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Michael was very fond of animals, his dog Kilo and related cat Jules. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the SPCA. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home or church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved