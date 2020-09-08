Michael was born in Niagara Falls on Halloween and often lived in the area. He passed away suddenly while on the job as a long-haul truck driver at the age of 49. Beloved son of Elisabeth Teunis and Hans Henstmengel, stepson of Doug Jones. He leaves behind his partner Melissa Smith and her children Chase and Quentin. As well Michael's beloved children Rebecca and Adam Askew and their mother Susan. He will be missed by extended family and friends including Joan Woodruff, Brian Woodruff, Beverly and Mauro Micheli are also mourning. Mike has been cremated and a private memorial service will be held at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Michael was very fond of animals, his dog Kilo and related cat Jules. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the SPCA. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
