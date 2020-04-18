|
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael "Mike" James Curran announce his passing on April 16, 2020, at the age of 71. Mike will be fondly remembered for his love of hockey (playing, coaching, watching), encour-aging his children to participate in sport, and being a longtime friend of Bill W. Preceded in death by his parents John Adrian Curran (1971) and Phyllis Muriel "Peggy" Currie, formerly Curran, née Scarborough (2010), Mike will be deeply missed by his partner of 21 years, Irene. He will be forever loved by his children, Barbara (Predrag), Michael Jr., Mark (Edyta), Mario, Marija (Mukhtar), and step-daughter, Andrea. He will be lovingly remembered by his four grandchildren, Kasia, Vuk, Javor, and Milo, his brother, John (Beverly), nephew and niece, John Allen and Jane, and by many extended family members and dear friends, especially his end-of-life caregiver, Paul. A service in celebration of Mike will be held in the months to come. Donations in his memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020