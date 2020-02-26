|
|
Of Wainfleet passed away with his family at his side at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving husband of Dianne (née Hill) dear father of the late Bobbie - Anne Galandy (2005), Becky Galandy (Sam Burns) and Tim Galandy (Davine), dear grandfather of Tiawna Galandy, Silas Burns, Carter Burns. Michael was predeceased by his father Mikael and his stepmother Fran Galandy. He was born in Port Colborne and lived in this area his whole life. He worked at INCO as an electrician from where he retired and was very passionate about his children and farm. There will be a private family service that will take place at Morgan's Point United Church. Burial to follow in Morgan's Point Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Morgan's Point United Church. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020