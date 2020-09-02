1/5
Michael John LUKANCHOFF
November 21, 1966 - August 29, 2020. It is with profound grief, sadness and unimaginable pain that the family announces the passing of our beloved son, brother and father. Suddenly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home in Courtenay, British Columbia at the age of 53. Beloved Son of Gloria Valvasori of Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON, Son of Robert Lukanchoff of Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON, Beloved brother of Kristine Lukanchoff of Toronto, ON. Step-Brother Adam Lukanchoff of Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON. Also survived by his three remarkable children, Trent Lukanchoff of Mississauga, ON, Corina Lukanchoff of Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON, and Ryland Lukanchoff of Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON, Cremation to follow. Memorial Service to be arranged at a later date. In Michael's memory, please consider making a donation to a Drug and Alcohol Addiction Centre near you.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 2, 2020.
