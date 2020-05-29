1925 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the age of 94. Predeceased by his dear friend, the late Teresa (Terry) Brown. Devoted father of Shawn (Karen), Ken (Sharon) and Brian (Amber), predeceased by son Allen and daughter Michelle. Cherished grandfather of Gord, Levi, Michael, Jeffery, Nicolas, Christian and Connor. Beloved brother of Dora, Alex, Anna, Vicki and Alice and predeceased by his siblings Metro, Bella, Polly, Bill and Henry. Michael's memory will always be cherished by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Although a longtime resident of Niagara Falls, Michael was born in Saskatchewan and passed away in Ottawa. The family would like to thank Hillel Lodge for the love and care they provided to Michael during the past three years as well as to the Grace Gospel Senior Men's group where Michael was so warmly welcomed and found great friendship. A Private Service for Michael will be held by his family. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls, ON. Memorial donations to Grace Gospel Church of Niagara Falls are appreciated or another charity of your choice. Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.legacy.com/obituaries/niagarafallsreview/. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kelly Funeral Home - Carling Chapel 2313 Carling Avenue, Ottawa 613-828-2313
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.