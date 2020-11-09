1/1
Michael LONG
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear brother Michael Long, on Thursday November 5, 2020 at the age of 63. Cherished brother to the late Sandy (Wayne) Burdon (2018), Cathy (John) Kronemeyer, Shelley (Roy) Hunter, loving uncle to his nieces and nephews and dear friend to Trish (Rob) and Gayle. Mike will be remembered for his love of hockey, baseball and all sports - he was a dedicated Detroit Red Wings fan. Heaven has gained another angel and we will miss him deeply. A private service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, to remember Mike and pay tribute to his life. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
