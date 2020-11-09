It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear brother Michael Long, on Thursday November 5, 2020 at the age of 63. Cherished brother to the late Sandy (Wayne) Burdon (2018), Cathy (John) Kronemeyer, Shelley (Roy) Hunter, loving uncle to his nieces and nephews and dear friend to Trish (Rob) and Gayle. Mike will be remembered for his love of hockey, baseball and all sports - he was a dedicated Detroit Red Wings fan. Heaven has gained another angel and we will miss him deeply. A private service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, to remember Mike and pay tribute to his life. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com