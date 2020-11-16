It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Maney on November 13 2020 at the St. Catharines Site of the Niagara Health System. Mike was the son of the Late Gerald and Eileen Maney (Noonan) and is predeceased by his younger brother Ross. Survived by the love of his life and soulmate, Nancy (nee Carroll), his sister Maureen Coles (Bob), brothers Gerry (Linda) and Pat (Genvieve). Mike was the son-in-law to the Late Dick and Norma Carroll. Also survived by Rick (Terry) and Sue. Mike will forever be in the hearts of his much loved nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome to visit on Thursday November 19 at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines, ON from 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. A funeral service will follow in our ceremony room at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated by his family. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must wear a mask and must call in to make an appointment (905) 937 4444 Online Guest Book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com