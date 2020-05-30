Passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his 68th year. Predeceased by his parents Michael Molnar (2016) and Mary Molnar (2011). Brother of Joseph (Lori) and Stephen (Sheryl). Uncle of Lisa, Michael, Stephanie and Melinda (Brad Smith). He will be remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. John the Baptist Hungarian Greek Catholic Church would be appreciated with cards available at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland who are in care of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.