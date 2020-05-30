Michael MOLNAR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his 68th year. Predeceased by his parents Michael Molnar (2016) and Mary Molnar (2011). Brother of Joseph (Lori) and Stephen (Sheryl). Uncle of Lisa, Michael, Stephanie and Melinda (Brad Smith). He will be remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. John the Baptist Hungarian Greek Catholic Church would be appreciated with cards available at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland who are in care of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved