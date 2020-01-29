|
|
In memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather who passed away January 29, 1997. Within our hearts we always keep A special place for you And try to do our best to live As you would want us to You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide Although we cannot see you You are always by our side Lovingly remembered by wife Laura, daughter Laurie (Dwayne), son Patrick (Lisa) and grandchildren Dylan, Zachary, Jessica and Taylor.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020