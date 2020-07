At Peace, Michael R. White, age 65 of St. Catharines, passed away on July 9th 2020. Survived by his son Blake White, mother Terry Shrock his six siblings, many nieces and nephews. An avid sailor of many years at the Port Dalhousie Yacht Club, Michael was always happiest on the water. According to Michael's wishes there will be no service, his ashes will be scattered on Lake Ontario.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store