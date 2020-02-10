Home

More Obituaries for Michael ROGERSON
Michael "Mike" ROGERSON

Michael "Mike" ROGERSON Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael David Rogerson, 54, announces his sudden passing on Monday, February 3, 2020. Mike will be forever remembered for his love of his three children and strong work ethic. He is mourned by his children Joseph, Makayla and Justine and his three grandsons David, Cadeyrn and Ryder. Also mourned by his girlfriend Karen Franklin. He is remembered by his former wife Tina, brother Ed (Patricia), sister Tammy McIsaac. Mike is predeceased by his mother Helen (2004), his brother Timothy Hallett (2009) and sister Shelly Levines (2013). He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mike was a truck driver employed by Multi Freight Express. Mike enjoyed watching the Toronto Maple Leafs and New England Patriots. He enjoyed travelling to Cuba and the Dominican Republic. He liked motor-cycling and golfing. Mike had a strong work ethic and was respected by his co-workers and customers. He had a dry sense of humour and loved to joke around. Unfortunately, his life ended too soon. The family wishes to thank Ron Appel, President of Multi Freight Express and his co-workers for their support. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. with a Celebration of Life starting at 7:30 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the cost of the funeral. We encourage any former baseball or hockey teammates to wear their jerseys. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 10, 2020
