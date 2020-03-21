|
|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Mike Allinson announce his peaceful passing on March 17, 2020. Born, February 13, 1961, beloved husband to his soulmate Cindy née Pasmore. Proud father of Morgan (Pete) and Jillian, survived by his sister Joy Allinson (Drew). Mike lived a full life. He grew up in St Catharines, spent his youth working on the ships, sailing the great lakes, bought a farm in Wainfleet and eventually became a business owner in Port Colborne. Mike was proud of the life he built with his wife and best friend Cindy, with whom he shared many laughs and sing alongs. He loved his girls. Mike loved to travel and listen to CBC Radio. His insightful talks about life will be forever cherished by his friends, who were his family. Mike believed in respect and equality, he knew what it meant to be a good citizen, good friend and proactive member of his community. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. All family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service, that will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday March 26, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery - Lakeshore Road, West of Quarry Road, Wainfleet. If so desired, donations to the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020