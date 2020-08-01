As the legendary blues artist B.B. King aptly sang "The thrill is gone...", my Dad, Mike, a huge blues and music fan wanted this this song to be played at his funeral. My Dad's sense of humour, his short quips, his love of good food and his enjoyment of life are just some of the things we will all miss about him. It is with sadness we announce that Michael Shayka, known to friends as Mike, passed away peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie on Friday, July 31, 2020. Predeceased by his wife and long-time companion Laura Shayka. He will be lovingly remembered by his children and grandchildren; Alisha (Ryan) Parry and children Jackson and Fletcher; Noah Shayka; Candace Shayka (Darren MacDonald) and children Seth, Jeffrey and Calum. Cherished son of Harry and Helen (late) Shayka. Loved brother of John (Jocelyne) Balaban and Olga Napper. Dear son-in-law of Roger and Elsie Jacques. Mike will be lovingly remembered by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mike was an electrician by trade but well known as a general 'fix it' man by his family, friends and neighbours. He was a long-time employee and Maintenance Manager at Stelpipe in Welland. After retirement he volunteered his time with the Hope Centre, serving as a board member in the last few years. Mike was also a member of the Wainfleet Lion's Club. In recent years, Mike enjoyed spending time at his cottage at Long Beach. During the winter months, Mike loved to spend time with friends in Cabo, Mexico and also spent many happy weeks vacationing in Florida. In honouring Mike's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial celebrating Mike's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hope Centre would be appreciated by the family. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
