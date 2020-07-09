1/1
Michael "Mikey V." VORMITTAG
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the age of 61. Cherished partner of Cathy 'Torchy' Crawford. Dear brother of Lorelei (Angelo) Butera, Lori (Denis) Goulet, Frank (Allison) Belme and Christopher Bray and loving uncle of Tamara, Angelo Jr., Carly, Daniel, Adam, Ryan, Jessica and David. Michael will be sadly missed by 'his boys' Ryan and Justin Libera and their families, his step-father Dennis Bray, aunts Kathy (Gert) Vormittag and Aunt Pearl Mingle and brother-in-law Peter Fischer. Predeceased by his father Michael Vormittag (2014), mother Florence Bray (McQueen) (2019) and sister Debbie Fischer. The family wishes to thank those who provided an outpouring of support during this difficult time; Pastor John for his visits, Raffaele for assisting in Michael's care at home, Shelley Vitone for being Torchy's rock, as well as Ed and Kieron of Patterson Funeral Home for your professionalism and compassion. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Saturday from 4 to 6 pm. A private family interment will take place at a later date in Lundy's Lane Cemetery. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
