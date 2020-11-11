It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of Michael Walter Jackowitz on November 8, 2020. He fought a long, hard battle with cancer and died peacefully in his sleep with family surrounding him. Loving husband to Cathy (Epp) for 48 years. Proud father to Stasia Dickinson (Dan), Michael and Stefanie Hawksbee (Justin). Deeply loved Papa to Logan, Wesley, Grace, Lily, and Mikayla. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family and his many friends. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Hospice Niagara for their wonderful care and support. The family will receive friends on Friday November 13, 2020 at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and entrance into visitation will be marshalled by funeral home staff & adhere to provincial physical distancing policies. A private service will be held with interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. If desired, a memorial donation can be made to Hospice Niagara. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca