On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Michael Walter Krakalovich, loving father and son passed away in his 51st year. Born on March 17, 1969 in St. Catharines to Walter and Lucy Krakalovich. He studied at Carlton University and worked as industrial mechanic at Hayes Dana. He had great pride and joy in raising his son Tyler. Michael had a passion and a zest for life. Spontaneity was what he loved. Jumping on his Harley for a ride or taking his truck for a drive. Time with friends brought Michael great joy. It was during this time he would play his guitar and listen to the music he loved. His greatest passion was spending time with Tyler fishing, playing guitar and going out for dinner. He had a smile that was infectious and a spirit that brought people together. Michael is survived by his father, Walter, his mother Lucy, his sister Judy and his son Tyler.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020