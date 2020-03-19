Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Krakalovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Walter Krakalovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Walter Krakalovich Obituary
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Michael Walter Krakalovich, loving father and son passed away in his 51st year. Born on March 17, 1969 in St. Catharines to Walter and Lucy Krakalovich. He studied at Carlton University and worked as industrial mechanic at Hayes Dana. He had great pride and joy in raising his son Tyler. Michael had a passion and a zest for life. Spontaneity was what he loved. Jumping on his Harley for a ride or taking his truck for a drive. Time with friends brought Michael great joy. It was during this time he would play his guitar and listen to the music he loved. His greatest passion was spending time with Tyler fishing, playing guitar and going out for dinner. He had a smile that was infectious and a spirit that brought people together. Michael is survived by his father, Walter, his mother Lucy, his sister Judy and his son Tyler.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -