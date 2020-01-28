|
|
Passed away at Juravinski Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in his 78th year. Loving husband of Karine (nee MacCallum) for 56 years. Loving father of Laura Anne Stewart (Craig) and Christopher Michael Sokoloski (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Isla Rose. Dear brother of Frank Sokoloski (late Connie), Gloria Gauthier and Richard Sokoloski (Lori). He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Margaret Sokoloski. The family will receive their friends at the H. L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held in the Cudney Chapel on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 28, 2020