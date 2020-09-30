Michael WORONCHAK

Of Ridgeway, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Mittlestead), devoted father of Carol Ann (Warren) Graham of Petrolia, Marsha Wright of Waterdown, Chris (Jeanette) Woronchak of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Melanie (Aaron) Ker of Port Colborne, Larry (Rosie) Woronchak of Ridgeway, dear grandfather of Amanda Wright, Heather Wright, Cloe Woronchak, Hailey Woronchak, Brittany Woronchak, Tiffany Woronchak, Connor Jones, Ashley Ker, Taylor Ker, Jacob Bessey, great-grandfather of Hayden Wright, brother of Mary Foster of Montreal, Quebec. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in the Niagara Region, Montreal and Buffalo, NY. He was predeceased by his parents George and Anna Woronczak, his brothers William Woronchuk and Stephen Woronczak. He moved to the farm at the age of 13 where he was a successful dairy farmer and saw many changes throughout his lifetime. He had a tremendous love of working the land with his family and watching his crops grow. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service to be held at Overholt Cemetery at a later date. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the Niagara Antique Power Association or the Wainfleet Fall Fair. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street. Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com