Michael YEDNOROZ
1928-08-08 - 2020-10-19
With broken hearts, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and hero Michael at Linhaven Nursing Home at age 92. Predeceased by his wife Helen (2017) and son Michael (2001), he is survived by son Steven (Alisa) and daughter Sharon (Paul). Loved by grandchildren Kim, Jeff (Dana) Matthew, Brandon, Corey (Kara) and Kierstin, Paul Ryan (Amanda) and Michael and great-grandchildren Christopher, Benjamin, Natalie, Harper and Lily. He will also be missed by niece Susan Olsen and daughter-in-law Shirley Yednoroz. Michael spent over 30 years teaching at Thorold Secondary School where he also coached championship teams in football, basketball and track and field. Michael was also heavily involved in the community serving as president of the Thorold Jaycees and Thorold Tennis Club. His smile, sense of humour and gentlemanly manner will be fondly remembered by many. His love of family, fishing, golf and reading and most importantly, helping others reach their potential was the foundation of Mr. Y. Many heartfelt thanks to the staff (past and present) of Linhaven, Merritt East. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, October 23rd at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. (Face masks and social distancing mandatory)

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 21, 2020.
