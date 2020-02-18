|
|
It is with heavy hearts the family announces his peaceful passing at the age of 60 at the Walker Family Hospital in St Catherine's. Son of Jean-Louis and Pauline Boucher. Beloved husband of Manal El-Zeftawy. Loving father to Robert Boucher, Holly Boucher, Sarah (Shawn) Zaldiner, and Jeremiah (Leanne) Boucher. Grandfather to Makayla and Seth. Brave and beautiful brother of Jeanne (Rhéal) Belair, Raymond (Anne) Boucher, Darquise Boucher-Blue, Uncle to Paul, Stephane (Sara), Remi, Jessica (Tyler), Rebecca; predeceased by his brother Paul and nephew Marc. Michel had such a zest for life. His charismatic charm set the stage, always the first person on the dance floor making sure everyone was having a great time. He was the kind of man who would be there to help before ever needing to be asked. Michel was a very hardworking man who always had to keep his hands busy with one project or another, his prize project was his Alfa Romeo a gift given to him by his high school teacher. Michel favorite past time was fishing, and spending time at the Boucher cottage fishing derbies. After many years working at Kidd mine in Timmins he returned to college to pursue a career as an electrician. Shortly after graduation he moved to Niagara Falls in search of greater opportunities. It was on this journey he landed the catch of his lifetime, his beautiful and spirited wife Manal. Michel was always reaching for new heights and he reached right out of the sky with his work on the Canadian Arm. Mike cherished his family and friends and fought to stay with us for as long as he could. Never giving up hope. His strength and courage has been inspirational. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A Funeral Service will be held at Saint. George & Saint. Mercurius Coptic Orthodox Church, 118 Glenridge Ave, St. Catharines, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment to follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. There will be a Memorial Service at Saint. George & Saint Mercurius Coptic Orthodox Church, 118 Glenridge Ave, St. Catharines on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2020 from 8 - 9 pm. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home - 905-892-1699. Forever in our hearts. www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020