Peacefully surrounded by family into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in his 69th year. Beloved husband of Victoria (nee Susgin) for 42 years. Loving father of Jonathan (Carissa), Mark (Carla) and Jodi-Lynn. Proud and devoted Opa of Dylan, Tori, Talise and Alivia. Predeceased by his parents Vito and Maria Di Fabio. Dear brother of Lino (Cindy). Son-in-law of Herta and the late Hubert Susgin. Brother-in-law of Ingrid Secord (Bill) and the late Lori Susgin. Special uncle of Shawn, Bryan, Holly and Christopher. Mike will be missed by his brothers and sisters at General Motors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in St. Catharine's, Ontario. The family would like to thank Dr. Nicki Apostle, Dr. Silvana Spadafora, Dr. Andrew Pearce, and the ADCP team for the excellent care and compassion. Memorial donations to The Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (92 Wellington St. E, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario 705-759-2522). Please visit Arthur Funeral Home website obituaries to leave memories and condolences as a keepsake for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store