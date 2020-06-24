Michele "Mike" DI FABIO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully surrounded by family into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in his 69th year. Beloved husband of Victoria (nee Susgin) for 42 years. Loving father of Jonathan (Carissa), Mark (Carla) and Jodi-Lynn. Proud and devoted Opa of Dylan, Tori, Talise and Alivia. Predeceased by his parents Vito and Maria Di Fabio. Dear brother of Lino (Cindy). Son-in-law of Herta and the late Hubert Susgin. Brother-in-law of Ingrid Secord (Bill) and the late Lori Susgin. Special uncle of Shawn, Bryan, Holly and Christopher. Mike will be missed by his brothers and sisters at General Motors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in St. Catharine's, Ontario. The family would like to thank Dr. Nicki Apostle, Dr. Silvana Spadafora, Dr. Andrew Pearce, and the ADCP team for the excellent care and compassion. Memorial donations to The Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (92 Wellington St. E, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario 705-759-2522). Please visit Arthur Funeral Home website obituaries to leave memories and condolences as a keepsake for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley C
492 Wellington Street East
Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A2L9
7057592522
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved