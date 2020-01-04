|
After a struggle, Mike passed away on January 3, 2020 at the Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls. Mike, of Thorold in his 88th year, was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He built a life and home that will always be remembered by his children and grandchildren as happy and full of love. Beloved husband of the late Olga. Loving father of Toni (Serge) Carpino, Terri (Ross) Boncore, Rosa (Gino) Risi and Mike (Brenda) Soccio. Nonno to Christopher, Taryn, Candace, Adam, Christian, Stefan, Matija and Eden. Great-grandfather to Preslee. Mike will be missed by his brothers Benny and Chris, his loving cousins Tony and Carol Verde and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Mike is predeceased by his parents Leonardo and Antonietta. Relatives and friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday at 11:00 AM. Entombment Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, donations in Mike's memory may be made to Community Care Thorold. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com. Special thanks to the staff at the Meadows of Dorchester and Mike's caregiver Myra for their care and compassion.