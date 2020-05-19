Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday May 15, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of 60 years to Assunta. Dearly loved father of Ercole (Sheena) Spadavecchia, Teresa (Rodney) Moore and Camilla Leger (Chris). Cherished Nonno of Michael (Jenny), Jennifer (Matthew), Eric (Britny), Christopher, Brittany and Jesse (Samantha) and great-grandfather of Olive, Elliot and Annie. He will also be missed by his son-in-law J. Predeceased by his brothers Vito, Donato, Antonio and Enzo and his sisters Adriana and Dina. Mr. Spadavecchia was born in Barile, Potenza and worked as a barber for many years in his native Italy, Toronto and Niagara and then worked in the kitchen at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, retiring after 24 years of service. He then spent 17 years in his retirement volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Special thanks to the staff on the Brock Unit of G.N.G.H. for their compassionate care on our father when we could not be there. A private family Funeral Service was held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Monday May 18, 2020, followed by entombment at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Spadavecchia donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (GNGH Site) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.