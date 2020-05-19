Michele "Mike" SPADAVECCHIA
1931-07-05 - 2020-05-15
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday May 15, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of 60 years to Assunta. Dearly loved father of Ercole (Sheena) Spadavecchia, Teresa (Rodney) Moore and Camilla Leger (Chris). Cherished Nonno of Michael (Jenny), Jennifer (Matthew), Eric (Britny), Christopher, Brittany and Jesse (Samantha) and great-grandfather of Olive, Elliot and Annie. He will also be missed by his son-in-law J. Predeceased by his brothers Vito, Donato, Antonio and Enzo and his sisters Adriana and Dina. Mr. Spadavecchia was born in Barile, Potenza and worked as a barber for many years in his native Italy, Toronto and Niagara and then worked in the kitchen at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, retiring after 24 years of service. He then spent 17 years in his retirement volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Special thanks to the staff on the Brock Unit of G.N.G.H. for their compassionate care on our father when we could not be there. A private family Funeral Service was held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Monday May 18, 2020, followed by entombment at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Spadavecchia donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (GNGH Site) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved