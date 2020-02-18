|
|
Passed away peacefully on Friday February 14th, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of the late Ugo Marinelli (1984). Dearly loved mother of Michael (Sarah) Marinelli. Cherished sister of Lina (the late Nicola) DiGiorgio. Predeceased by her parents Rosario & Maria Fasullo, sisters Antonia (the late Santo) Oliva and Sylvia (the late Giuseppe) Nobile. Sister-in-law of Gabriele (Anna) Marinelli, Nicola (Mafalda) Marinelli, and the late Vince Marinelli. She will be sadly and dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Michelle was the proud owner of Four Brothers Restaurant and she leaves behind many friends, staff, and patrons to cherish her memory. Family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. visiting Wednesday February 19th from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Vigil Prayers will be held at 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Scapular Church on Thursday February 20th at 10am. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Michelle, donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020