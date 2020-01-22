|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of a true gentleman after his courageous battle with Cancer. On Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 86 Mickey passed away peacefully at home with family around, his hat on, and knowing how much his wife, children and grandchildren loved him. Beloved husband of Margaret (German) for 58 years, loving father of Jodi (Mark) Braden, Jamie (Toni Sharpless), Jennifer (Jason Alves), and amazing grandfather to his three granddaughters Jenna, Jaiden and Jordan. He will be fondly missed by four sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Louie and Julianna, brothers, George (Ella), Louie (Sophie) and Willie. Mickey lived most of his life as a very respected farmer in Beamsville. He was an avid bowler and among many other accomplishments in 1990 was inducted into the Ontario 5 pin Bowlers Hall of Fame and in 2008 his name was submitted to the Canadian 5 Pin Bowlers' Association to be included in a list of Canada's Top 100 Bowlers as a part of the 100th anniversary of 5 pin bowling. Mickey also enjoyed the game of golf and spent many rounds with family and friends. Mickey will be remembered fondly for his smile, sense of humor and his immense strength. The family would like to acknowledge and express their sincere gratitude to the excellent healthcare teams over the years, including most recently Dr. Yelamanchili and staff, the Chemo department at the Walker Family Centre, Dr. Samuels and staff, HNHB LHIN Care Team, and NOTL Community Palliative Care Services. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Walker Family Cancer Center, The Huntington's Society of Canada or a favoured . Online condolences are available at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020