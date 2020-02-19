|
Peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in his 89th year. Dearest husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Welsh). Cherished father of Donald Billy (Lise-Marie St. Germain), Kenneth Billy (Linda) and Lindsay Billy (Malou Zomil). He will be sadly missed by his four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren that he so dearly loved. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland 905-735-1414. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020