Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike BILLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike BILLY

Send Flowers
Peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in his 89th year. Dearest husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Welsh). Cherished father of Donald Billy (Lise-Marie St. Germain), Kenneth Billy (Linda) and Lindsay Billy (Malou Zomil). He will be sadly missed by his four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren that he so dearly loved. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland 905-735-1414. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -