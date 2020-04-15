Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Mike Ciolfi announces his passing on April 13, 2020 at the age of 51 years. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, uncle, friend, and an active member of his community. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife Michele and their precious daughters Alexis and Jessica. He will also be fondly remembered by his siblings John, Pat (Bev), Angelo (Shelley), Mary (Sam) Kohn, sister-in-law Brenda, and by his mother-in-law Pat Vaillancourt, sister-in-law Felicia (Joe) Mancino and brother-in-law Robert (June) Vaillancourt. Mike was predeceased by his parents Cresenzo (1998) and Cesarina (2019), his father-in-law Robert Vaillancourt (2017), and his brother Nick (1992). He will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and his many dear friends. He was a vital member of Club Castropignano, and he was a Ward One Councillor in the Township of Pelham. Mike's humour and good nature will forever be remembered and cherished by the many lives he touched. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a service to celebrate Mike's life announced at a future date. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Mike may be made to Pelham Cares at pelhamcares.org Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020
