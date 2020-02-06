|
It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Mike Daniels, who passed away at G.N.G.H. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 69 with his loving wife of 32 years Cathy (McNeil) and his daughter Amanda Gillard at his side. Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and Harold, brother-in-laws Gary DeStefano and Rick Moore. Will be greatly missed by his family, daughter Amanda (Josh Peters), sister-in-law Heather McNeil (Joe), brother-in-laws Jim and Ross McNeil, sister-in-law Janet Moore. Fondly remembered by nephews Ricky Moore (sons Jude and Greyson), Brent Moore (daughter Mila), Chad Moore (wife Brittany), Loghan and Abbie Peters. Brother Steve (wife Tony), nephew Ryan, nieces Lauren and Megan. Mike will be sadly missed by good friends Robin and Pat Harding. Retired from Niagara Parks Commission and a valued Hilton employee. Mike was a good friend and neighbour, as well as, a long time member of the Optimist Club. We would like to give thanks to all the doctors and nurses, but a special thanks to Dr. Robert and trillium nurse Chantel. Mike will also be sadly missed by his fur babies Crumpet, Cricket and Spot. Because of his love for animals, donations to the Niagara Falls Humane Society, will be greatly appreciated. Celebration of Life to follow at the Optimist Club, February 22nd from 2 - 4 p.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020