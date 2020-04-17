|
Of Port Colborne passed away at the Welland County General Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 59. Loving husband of Julie, dear father of Emma (Adam) Frawley, Chris Morley, loving granddad of Liam and London all of Port Colborne, loving son of Terry and Millie Morley, brother of Lee (Michele) Morley, uncle of Jamie and Jordan all England, dear friend of John and Sandy Knapman. Mike was a member of the Plumber's Union, Local 67. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son and he will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the . Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020