Passed away suddenly at St. Catharines General Hospital on November 11. Beloved husband of 52 years to Lynda. Loving Father of Daniel (Tracey) and Donna (Phil). Cherished grandpa to Matthew, Ryan, Kyle and Kate-Lynn. Dan is survived by his sister Helen (Mike Giovenazzo) and brother in law Jeff Onyschuk. He will be deeply missed by his niece and nephews. Dan was an avid golfer and will be missed by his golf associates at Queenston Golf Course as well as his many friends over the years. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. As per Dans wishes cremation has taken place. Dan's family would appreciate donations of personal choice to be made in his memory.