1/
Milan Andrew "Dan" Dandar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at St. Catharines General Hospital on November 11. Beloved husband of 52 years to Lynda. Loving Father of Daniel (Tracey) and Donna (Phil). Cherished grandpa to Matthew, Ryan, Kyle and Kate-Lynn. Dan is survived by his sister Helen (Mike Giovenazzo) and brother in law Jeff Onyschuk. He will be deeply missed by his niece and nephews. Dan was an avid golfer and will be missed by his golf associates at Queenston Golf Course as well as his many friends over the years. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. As per Dans wishes cremation has taken place. Dan's family would appreciate donations of personal choice to be made in his memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved