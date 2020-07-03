1/1
Mildred Eileen (Smagata) JARRY
JARRY, Mildred Eileen (Smagata) 1945-2020 It's with broken hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of Millie. She will be deeply missed by her son, Marc (Barb Bottenfield). Her grandchildren Richie Bottenfield and Meagan Jarry were the love of her life. They will miss her terribly. Survived by brothers Alec Smagata (Sadie), John Smagata, Dave Gaumond (Bonnie), Terry Gaumond (Dawn), and sister Madelaine Allen (Gene). She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Claude, father Julian Smagata, mother Muriel Gaumond Smagata Chernish, and step father Roger Gaumond. She loved a good movie or shopping trip with best friend Donna Schaefer. Millie loved spending time with her family. A private family service and interment has taken place. Should you wish to make a donation, we ask that you please consider Childhood Cancer Canada in mom's name. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
