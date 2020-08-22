1/1
Mildred Jacobs (Millie) BROWNHILL
Passed away quietly at the age of 96 at Gilmore Lodge, Fort Erie on August 18, 2020. Wife of the late Jack Brownhill (1995), mother of Margaret (Barry) Beckett, Niagara Falls, and Tom (Sharon) Brownhill, Mississauga. Nana to Heather (Jeff) Strong, lan (Monica) Beckett. Allison (Andrew) Quinlin, and Morgan (Derrick) Miller. Great-grandmother to Lauren, Kara, Brayden, Avery Strong, Zachary, Nathan, Isabel Beckett, Reilly, Hazel Quinlin and Audrey Miller. Daughter of the late Irene and Charles Jacobs, sister to the late Alma Macdonald, Grace Hutt, Raymond Jacobs, and Evelyn Barber. Survived by many special nephews and nieces. Morn was born in Sudbury but came to the Welland area and then to Fort Erie as a young girl. She worked at Fleet Aircraft during the war and then at a number of small jobs. Her most important job was that of wife and mother. She loved to sew clothing and to entertain at home. She also loved to sing and was part of the Earl Nelem singers of Mississauga for a number of years. As her children started having children her grandchildren became a great focus in her life. Sleepovers and family get together were always special. Cremation has already taken place according to her wishes. A private family service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers a donation to Gilmore Lodge would be appreciated.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 22, 2020.
