Passed away peacefully at the age of 94, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Ralph (2006). Cherished mother of Lee and Paula, Guy and Karen, and Louise and Mike Lewis. Proud grandmother of Zach (Kennedy), Joy (Anthony), Marcie (Gerardo), Brock, Luke, Chris, and Jesse. Proud great-grandmother of Helena, Elise, Davide, and Lily. A private family service to take place at a later date. Thank you for all the acts of kindness, during our mother's illness. Online condolences may be shared on Mildred's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020