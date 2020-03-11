|
Millie passed away at Oakwood Park Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Cherished mother of Don, Doug (Lori), Beth Ann (David) Upper and Bruce. Sadly missed by her nine grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings, she is survived by a sister in law Margaret Learn and brother in law Ernie Willick. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Snyder (Netherby and Sodom) on Saturday, March 28th at 11 a.m. Interment in the Churchyard.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020