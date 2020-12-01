It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother Millie on November 27, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Harry (1990), her sister Irene (1996) and her brother John (2020). She is survived by her children Rory (Cheryl) Simpson, Kevin (Kim) Simpson and Lisa Simpson, Grandchildren Laura (Kevin) Cayer, Leslie (Mike) Bernier, Adam Simpson (Nicole), Ashley (Joe) Pirosko and Julia Toppazzini (Patrick). Also survived by her 9 Great Grandchildren Katrina Cayer (Sylvain), Chloe Cayer, Delia, Sophie and Charlie Bernier, Audrey and Joey Pirosko , Kinsley and Korbyn Simpson. Millie worked at Bell Canada and Irvin Industries before she settled in to raise her children. She loved her family dearly, spending as much time around them as she could. Millie loved to knit and spend time in her gardens. Millie was known for her beautiful smile that she offered to everyone she met. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to COPE or The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Benner Funeral Services 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. A graveside service will be planned at a future date.



