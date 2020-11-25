1/1
Mildred Violet (Martene) BEARSS
Of Port Colborne passed away peacefully at the Welland County General Hospital on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Elvin John Bearss (2012), dear mother of Douglas (Susan) Bearss of Markham and Gary Bearss of Port Colborne, dear grandmother of Nancy Bearss, Stephen (Catherine) Bearss of Toronto, James Layton Bearss of St. Catharines and Elizabeth Ann Bearss of Beamsville, great-grandmother of Janet, Jacob, David, Rachel, Henry, Simon and Khloe. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Elizabeth Martene, her sisters, Martha, Edna and Carrie and her brothers, Charles, Joseph and Anthony. She will be missed by her many neighbours on Harbourview Road. Mildred was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Bearss family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. Please RSVP visitation in advance on Mildred's memorial condolence page or call the funeral home at (905) 834-4833. Private funeral service will be held in the Davidson Chapel on Friday, November, 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To view funeral service, click on Funeral Webcast on Mildred's condolence page. Due to current Government COVID-19 regulations, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity and all in attendance must wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or a charity of one's choice. Online guest register and condolences available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 25, 2020.
