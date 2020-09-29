1/1
Milton "Mel" LALONDE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at University Hospital in London on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of 74 years to Rose Lalonde. Dearly loved father of Barbara (the late Ken) McEachern and Linda Derouin. Cherished grandfather of Dawn (Peter) Kyte and Shari (Rod) Boyd, great-grandfather of Ashley (Rick) Buncick, Megan Ryan and Michael Ryan and great-great-grandfather of Ava Ridley, Parker Ridley and Carson Buncick. Dear brother-in-law of Shirley Ursachi. Mr. Lalonde was a veteran of World War II, having served in England as an air gunner. He was also very active in the Knights of Columbus as member of the Hennepin Council #1652 and a fourth degree member of the Hennepin Assembly #1831 in Niagara Falls, where he held various leadership positions including Past Faithful Navigator, Past District Deputy and Past Grand Knight. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of his life will follow at 1 pm with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Lalonde, donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved