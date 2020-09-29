Passed away at University Hospital in London on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of 74 years to Rose Lalonde. Dearly loved father of Barbara (the late Ken) McEachern and Linda Derouin. Cherished grandfather of Dawn (Peter) Kyte and Shari (Rod) Boyd, great-grandfather of Ashley (Rick) Buncick, Megan Ryan and Michael Ryan and great-great-grandfather of Ava Ridley, Parker Ridley and Carson Buncick. Dear brother-in-law of Shirley Ursachi. Mr. Lalonde was a veteran of World War II, having served in England as an air gunner. He was also very active in the Knights of Columbus as member of the Hennepin Council #1652 and a fourth degree member of the Hennepin Assembly #1831 in Niagara Falls, where he held various leadership positions including Past Faithful Navigator, Past District Deputy and Past Grand Knight. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of his life will follow at 1 pm with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Lalonde, donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com