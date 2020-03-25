|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Miriam into the presence of her Lord and Savior at the age of 84 in Abbotsford, B.C. Born in Laird, Saskatchewan to Peter & Frieda Penner, raised in Virgil, ON then residing in Abbotsford, B.C. Miriam leaves behind her children Arlene and Dennis Martin, Dan and Trudy Willms, Bill and Hilda Berg, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with numerous relatives and friends. Also, her brother Harry and Marlene Penner. Miriam was predeceased by her husband Abe Martens, both her parents, and her brother Eldon. A memorial service will be held in Abbotsford, B.C. at a later date. A special thank you to Ron Willms for his caring support, as well as the care given by staff at Tabor Home in Abbotsford, B.C.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 25, 2020