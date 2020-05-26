Of Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario, aged 90, went to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday May 23rd, 2020, in his devotion to his wife, his family and his firm belief in God, gave him peace. Gerrit was born in Delft, The Netherlands, moving to Canada in 1951. He and wife, Gre, started a family of 3 boys and 1 girl. They raised their children down in Port Weller on Jones Beach, and all his children and grandchildren have great memories of growing up on Lake Ontario, swimming and boating around. He was an extremely hard working, determined man who with Gre, started his dream of growing a business in the flower industry, "Broadway Gardens", in St. Catharines. He worked diligently operating the Garden Centre and loving every minute of it. He retired finally at the age of 80 in 2010, while still giving advice to his sons at Rice Road Greenhouses. He was an avid gardener, and at the age of 88, he started planting flowers in the gardens at Pleasant Manor that he was so proud of. Gerrit was a proud and faithful member of First Reformed Church of St. Catharines, where he attended for over 50 years. Gerrit and Gre loved to travel, and went to many different places around the world. Their favourite place was of course back home to The Netherlands, and they took almost all of their grandchildren back to where the two of them grew up. Gerrit and Gre had many close friends, and they loved playing games with them and going to the Klaverjaas club every week. He was a true dutch man, and loved his King Peppermints more than anything. Gerrit's proudest achievement was his family. He was the loving husband of Gre for 66 years, father to Harry (Marge), Jerry (Carol), Rob (Evelyn) and Theresa (Alfred). He was a very proud Opa of 13 grandchildren and their spouses with 22 great-grandchildren. He was anticipating the arrival of 3 more great-grandchildren this summer with great excitement. Gerrit is survived by his brother Harry Moes in Holland, and his loving brother and sister in-laws. Pre-deceased by his parents Harke & Anna Catharina (Harlaar) Moes, and siblings Klaus, Sytjie, Albert and Paul. In lieu of flowers, Gre prefers donations to the charity of her choice, Red Roof Retreat. "Show me your ways, O Lord, teach me your paths; guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Saviour, and my hope is in you all day long." - Psalm 25:4-5 Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.