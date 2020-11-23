1/
Mona Margaret Morrison
Passed away peacefully at Albright Manor on November 20, 2020, in her 92nd year. Devoted wife of the late Herbert (2018). Loving mother of Jim (Maureen), Patricia (John McKenzie), and Tom (Julie); proud Grandma of Brian, Dawn (Sam), Allison (Jon), Philip (Whitney), Erik (Lesli), and Hailey (Charlie); great-grandmother of James, Isaac, and John. Mona lived most of her life on the family grape farm in Jordan. She was a member of St. John's Anglican Church where she was active for many years in the Altar Guild and ACW. With her talented hands, she enjoyed knitting challenging sweater patterns, sewing quilts and clothing, painting and baking. Mona's greatest love was always for her family. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the 3E staff at Albright for their compassion and care. A private funeral for immediate family will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Jordan, with interment at St. John's Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
